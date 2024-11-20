Breaking: Jose Ibarra sentenced to life without parole for Laken Riley’s murder
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Texas offers Trump land on US-Mexico border for potential mass deportations

Texas is offering a parcel of rural ranchland along the U.S.-Mexico border to use as a staging area for potential mass deportations under President-elect Donald Trump
FILE - Texas state Sen. Dawn Buckingham speaks during the Save America Rally, Jan. 29, 2022, in Conroe, Texas. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Texas state Sen. Dawn Buckingham speaks during the Save America Rally, Jan. 29, 2022, in Conroe, Texas. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP, file)
By VALERIE GONZALEZ – Associated Press
18 minutes ago

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Texas is offering a parcel of rural ranchland along the U.S.-Mexico border to use as a staging area for potential mass deportations under President-elect Donald Trump.

The property, which Texas originally purchased last month, is located in rural Starr County in the Rio Grande Valley. Republican Dawn Buckingham, the Texas Land Commissioner, sent a letter on Thursday to Trump extending the offer.

The land offer is the latest illustration of a sharp divide between states and local governments on whether to support or resist Trump's plans for mass deportations of migrants living in the U.S. illegally. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council voted to become a "sanctuary" jurisdiction, limiting cooperation with federal immigration authorities to carry out deportations.

Texas leaders have long backed aggressive measures on the border to curb crossings, including installing razor-wire barriers and passing a law last year that would allow law enforcement to arrest migrants who cross the border illegally.

“By offering this newly-acquired 1400-acre property to the incoming Trump Administration for the construction of a facility for the processing, detention, and coordination of what will be the largest deportation of violent criminals in our nation’s history, I stand united with President Donald Trump to ensure American families are protected," Buckingham said in a statement.

Trump has said he plans to begin his deportation efforts on the first day of his presidency. He frequently attacked illegal immigration during his campaign, linking a record spike in unauthorized border crossings to issues ranging from drug trafficking to high housing prices.

There are an estimated 11 million people in the country illegally. Questions remain about how people would be identified and where they would be detained.

The president-elect's transition team did not say whether they would accept Texas' offer but sent a statement.

“On day one, President Trump will marshal every lever of power to secure the border, protect their communities, and launch the largest mass deportation operation of illegal immigrant criminals in history," Karoline Leavitt, the transition spokeswoman for Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance, said Wednesday.

The Texas General Land Office did not respond to a request for comment on the amount paid for the land, but the commissioner stated the previous owner resisted the creation of a border wall.

A 1.5-mile (2.4 kilometer) stretch of border wall was built under Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021 on that land. Buckingham said with the recent purchase, the state has created another easement for more border wall construction.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

1 million migrants in the US rely on temporary protections that Trump could target
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Black and Latino families displaced from Palm Springs neighborhood reach tentative...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

As Trump picks Florida men for top jobs, new political possibilities open up in the...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan/AJC

Out-of-sight and struggling: Georgia farmworkers still reeling from Helene
The Latest
Former UVA student pleads guilty in 2022 mass shooting that left 3 dead, 2 wounded4m ago
Susan Smith is denied parole 30 years after drowning 2 sons by rolling car into South...4m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street weakens as Target tumbles11m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Chefs serve tradition and community to Atlanta seniors on Thanksgiving Day
On the day Laken Riley was killed, her mom frantically tried to reach her
Cold blast heads to metro Atlanta; flurries possible in NE Georgia2h ago