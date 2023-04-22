Texas man gets 2nd life sentence for pregnant wife’s killing

A jury initially convicted Temple of murder in 2007 and sentenced him to life in prison. But Texas' top criminal court overturned that conviction in 2016 because prosecutors had withheld evidence.

Temple was convicted in August 2019 for a second time. But that jury could not decide on a sentence, prompting a judge to declare a mistrial. This month's new resentencing trial has been delayed in part by the coronavirus pandemic.

Temple’s second wife filed for divorce in the middle of his retrial in 2019.

Defense attorneys had argued a teenager who lived in the Temples’ neighborhood was the killer.

