Nation & World News

Texas man accused of supporting ISIS charged in federal court

A Texas man charged with trying to provide material support to the Islamic State group and planning violent attacks in Houston has appeared in federal court
By JUAN A. LOZANO – Associated Press
1 hour ago

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man charged with trying to provide material support to the Islamic State group and planning violent attacks in Houston appeared in federal court Thursday.

Anas Said is accused of offering his home as a safe sanctuary for members of ISIS and saying he wants to take part in a terrorist attack like 9/11, according to court records. Federal prosecutors allege Said had spent time planning and discussing committing attacks in Houston, where he lived, and had used the internet to research how to make explosives and use cellphones as remote detonators.

“He has created videos extolling the ‘virtue’ of ISIS, the violence and death brought by ISIS, and the need for the terror perpetrated by ISIS to continue," according to court documents. “He is dedicated to his mission to provide material support to ISIS in whatever form that may take.”

Said, 28, was arrested last week and on Thursday pleaded not guilty to one count of attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization. Said, who authorities said was born in Houston but spent part of his childhood in Lebanon, will remain in federal custody.

Said has been on the FBI's radar since 2017, said Douglas Williams Jr., special agent in charge of the FBI’s Houston office.

“To those wannabe terrorists who believe they can hide behind encrypted apps or anonymous social media profiles, please understand that we will find you and we will hold you to account,” said U.S. Attorney Alamdar Hamdani.

Baldemar Zuniga, Said’s attorney, said in a statement that the allegations against his client revolve around providing support to ISIS only through videos and propaganda.

“Despite allegations that my client made statements to government agents regarding proposed terrorist acts, the indictment does not currently allege any planning, or acts of terrorism. This appears to be a lengthy investigation and it will take some time to sift through all of the evidence,” Zuniga said.

If convicted, Said faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Laken Riley case: Jose Ibarra waives right to jury in murder trial
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Judge sets date for 9/11 defendants to enter pleas, deepening battle over court's...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Soldier with Yemen's exiled government opens fire, killing 2 Saudi troops and wounding...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Japan's economy grows for a second straight quarter on the back of consumer spending3m ago
With Peru in the global spotlight for APEC, so is one of the world's least popular...7m ago
North Korea tests exploding drones as Kim calls for mass production7m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Redistricting plans come true: Republican-drawn maps kept them in power in Georgia
Doulas fill critical need in Black maternal care
Killer Mike and T.I.’s reimagined Bankhead Seafood opens