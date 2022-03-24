Texas loses high court case over prayer during executions

The high court's decision won't keep John Henry Ramirez from being executed. But the justices in an 8-1 decision rejected Texas' defense of its policy of allowing an inmate's spiritual adviser to be present in the death chamber but without speaking or touching the inmate.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in a majority opinion that Texas “appears to have long allowed prison chaplains to pray with inmates in the execution chamber, deciding to prohibit such prayer only in the last several years.” He also rejected concerns that allowing Ramirez to be touched could interfere with the IV lines that carry the drugs used to carry out the execution. “Texas could allow touch on a part of the body away from IV lines, such as a prisoner’s lower leg,” he wrote.