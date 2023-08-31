BreakingNews
Kemp rejects talk of special session, says punishing Fani Willis carries risks

Texas high court allows law banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors to take effect

The Texas Supreme Court will allow the new state law banning gender-affirming care for minors to take effect on Friday, setting up Texas to be the most populous state with such restrictions on transgender children
National & World News
Updated 4 minutes ago
X

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court will allow the new state law banning gender-affirming care for minors to take effect on Friday, setting up Texas to be the most populous state with such restrictions on transgender children.

Last week, a state district judge ruled the pending law violated the rights of transgender children and their families to seek appropriate medical care. The judge issued a temporary injunction to block the law.

State officials immediately appealed to the state’s highest court for civil cases.

The Supreme Court order allowing the law to take effect did not explain the decision. The order did not address whether the law is unconstitutional, and a full hearing is expected.

More than 20 states have adopted laws to ban some gender-affirming care for minors, although some are not yet in effect or have been put on hold by courts.

The Texas law would prevent transgender minors from accessing hormone therapies, puberty blockers and transition surgeries, even though medical experts say such surgical procedures are rarely performed on children. Children who already started the medications being banned are required to be weaned off in a “medically appropriate” manner, the law said.

The Texas Supreme Court is all Republican.

The lawsuit argued the Texas law will have devastating consequences for transgender teens if they are unable to obtain critical treatment recommended by their physicians and parents.

Several doctors who treat transgender children said they worry their patients will suffer deteriorating mental health, which could possibly lead to suicide, if they are denied safe and effective treatment.

The Texas ban was signed into law in June by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who was the first governor to order the investigation of families of transgender minors who receive gender-affirming care.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Kemp rejects talk of special session, says punishing Fani Willis carries risks1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

BREAKING
Judge sets possible release date of Trump special grand jury’s report
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta apartment flipper faces two foreclosures after market turns
3h ago

Speed cameras installed at five Gwinnett County schools
1h ago

Speed cameras installed at five Gwinnett County schools
1h ago

Credit: AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Idalia heads out to sea as Florida and Georgia begin arduous cleanup process
51m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ex-Proud Boys organizer gets 17 years in prison, second longest sentence in Jan. 6...
7m ago
Aaron Rodgers' football legacy could soar with the Jets if he wins in the Big Apple
7m ago
Wisconsin's new liberal Supreme Court justice hasn't heard a case but Republicans may...
9m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Five things to know about Georgia Tech’s opener vs. Louisville
2h ago
‘Show them who we are’: Braves excited for Dodgers series that affects playoff seed
7h ago
FALL IN GEORGIA
From big fairs to local fests, you’ll find fall fun — and maybe a corn dog
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top