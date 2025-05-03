Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Texas governor signs $1 billion voucher bill in milestone for school choice supporters nationally

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a $1 billion voucher program into law
FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott talks in the East Room of the White House, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott talks in the East Room of the White House, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file)
By NADIA LATHAN – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas will implement a $1 billion school voucher program, one of the largest in the country, that uses public dollars to fund private school tuition under a bill Gov. Greg Abbott signed Saturday, capping off a yearslong effort by Republicans.

School voucher supporters have long targeted the state, where past efforts buckled for decades against resistance from Democrats and rural Republicans. Last month President Donald Trump called lawmakers before a key vote needed to finally get the bill to Abbott's desk.

Texas joins more than 30 other states that have implemented a similar program, of which about a dozen have launched or expanded their programs in recent years to make most students eligible.

School vouchers have been Abbott’s primary focus this year, coming off a 2024 election cycle in which he led a campaign to oust GOP lawmakers who voted against a similar bill last session.

Republican lawmakers and bill supporters say it will give parents more choice by letting them pull their children out of poor-performing public schools.

“Gone are the days that families are limited to only the schools assigned by government,” Abbott said before signing the bill at the governor’s mansion. “The day has arrived that empowers parents to choose the school that is best for their child.”

Democrats and Republicans in rural districts have criticized the program, saying it will drain financial resources from Texas’ more than 5 million public school students and subsidize the private education of wealthy families.

Beginning next school year, Texas families can receive $10,000 per year to help pay for students’ private school tuition. Children with disabilities can qualify for as much as $30,000 a year. The program will be capped at $1 billion for the first year and cover up to 90,000 students but could cost up to $4.5 billion a year by 2030.

___

Lathan is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Students and parents rally at the Ohio Statehouse in support of possible changes that would increase eligibility for taxpayer-funded school vouchers to K-12 students statewide, May 17, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Samantha Hendrickson, file)

Credit: AP

Republican-led states keep adding school voucher programs even as critics worry about cost

Kemp signs school safety bill inspired by Apalachee shooting

Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law House Bill 268,which would require public schools to assess threats made by students and provide them mental health support.

Head Start survives Trump administration budget proposal

The Latest

FILE - Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett speaks during an interview with Liz Claman on Fox Business Network's "Countdown to the Closing Bell," May 7, 2018, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

Credit: AP

Warren Buffett shocks shareholders by announcing his intention to retire at the end of the year

7m ago

Cavaliers ready for fast-paced NBA Playoffs series against Pacers when it begins on Sunday night

17m ago

Singapore's long-ruling party wins another landslide in election boost for new prime minister

20m ago

Featured

A new poll from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution explored what Georgians thought about the first 100 days in office of President Donald Trump’s second term. Photo illustration by Philip Robibero/AJC

Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC

Interactive: What Georgia voters think about Donald Trump’s first 100 days, the issues and 2026 election

Explore the AJC's interactive poll results to see how Georgians' opinions differ about politics based on their gender, age, race, education, income and political leaning.

Dickens administration aims to wipe out $33M deficit before budget cycle begins

According to the mayor’s office, the original $33 million deficit — about 3% of last year’s general fund budget — has already been reduced by half.

Gwinnett judge won’t apply Kemp’s new lawsuit limits to landmark trial

The judge overseeing a landmark trial in Gwinnett County refused to apply Gov. Brian Kemp’s new lawsuit-limiting legislation to the case.