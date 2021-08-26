Texas GOP pushes ahead on voting bill with Democrats back

“As much as you might decry our need to go to Washington, I really beg for federal protection," Democratic state Rep. Rafael Anchia said.

Some Republicans did not hide their frustration with Democrats’ refusal to return until now.

“I think you could care a little more, and should have been here,” Republican J.M. Lozano said during one exchange with Anchia.

The bill closely resembled the same one Democrats walked out on more than a month ago. It includes a raft of tweaks and changes to the state’s election code, which when taken as a whole would make it harder to cast a ballot in Texas.

Among other things, it prohibits drive-thru voting and threatens local elections officials with felony charges if they send mail-in voting applications to voters who don’t request one. Many of the provisions take aim at Harris County — which includes Houston and is a major Democratic stronghold — after leaders there expanded ways to vote during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas Republicans accuse Democrats of exaggerating the bill’s impact and maintain it’s not driven by Trump’s loss, even as some have dodged questions about whether they believe the election was stolen. Republicans point out that the latest version would require another extra hour daily of early voting, and result in more counties offering at least 12 hours of early voting on weekdays.

Caption Texas State Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Kerrville, answers questions of fellow lawmakers as they debate voting bill SB1 in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

