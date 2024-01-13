Texas gives coach Sarkisian a four-year contract extension after Big 12 title and CFP appearance

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' first Big 12 championship since 2009 and the program's first appearance in the College Football Playoff earned Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian a four-year contract extension through 2030, the school announced Saturday.

Financial terms of the deal, which must be approved by the school's Board of Regents, were not released. Sarkisian's initial contract paid him nearly $6 million in 2023, and it's expected his new deal will push him closer to $10 million annually and among the top-paid coaches in the country.

“Coach Sark is an incredible coach, a first-class person and tremendous leader of men," Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife said. “Coach Sark has brought the pride and passion back in our program. We're so fortunate to have him and we're looking forward to many more exciting years ahead.”