Texas extends CWS stay, knocks out Volunteers with 8-4 win

Ardoin's single into right center broke a 4-4 tie in Texas' three-run fourth, and the Longhorns were up 8-4 when Kennedy scored on a wild pitch in the sixth.

Sean Hunley (7-5), who relieved Tennessee starter Blade Tidwell in the fourth, took the loss after allowing three runs in two-thirds of an inning.

Both teams argued balls and strikes from their dugouts, and Tennessee volunteer assistant Ross Kivett was ejected when Hunley walked Douglas Hodo III on four pitches in the bottom of the fourth.

Kivett pounded his fist on the rail of the first-base dugout, causing the papers in his binder to go flying, and third-base umpire Mike Morris jogged in to throw out Kivett.

UP NEXT

Texas: Plays on Thursday against the winner of Tuesday night’s Mississippi State-Virginia game.

___

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Texas outfielder Eric Kennedy, right, hits a three-run homer in the second inning against Tennessee during a NCAA college baseball game in the College World Series Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Credit: John Peterson Credit: John Peterson

Caption Tennessee Pete Derkay, left, celebrates with Max Ferguson, right, after scoring against Texas in the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball game in the College World Series Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Credit: John Peterson Credit: John Peterson

Caption Texas outfielder Douglas Hodo (7) slides into home against Tennessee catcher Connor Pavolony (17) to score in the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball game in the College World Series Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Credit: John Peterson Credit: John Peterson

Caption Tennessee's Drew Gilbert (1) celebrates scoring with teammate Pete Derkay (10) in the second inning against Texas during a baseball game in the College World Series Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) Credit: John Peterson Credit: John Peterson