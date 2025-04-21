Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Texas deputy wounded, suspect held in shooting outside Houston courthouse, authorities say

Authorities say a shootout in front of a family courthouse between several Texas deputies and a man with a handgun wounded a deputy and the suspect
Law enforcement officers investigate the scene where a Texas deputy and a suspect were shot outside the Family Law Center in Houston, Monday, April 21, 2025. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Law enforcement officers investigate the scene where a Texas deputy and a suspect were shot outside the Family Law Center in Houston, Monday, April 21, 2025. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)
By JUAN A. LOZANO – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

HOUSTON (AP) — A shootout in front of a family courthouse Monday between several Texas deputies and a man with a handgun wounded one of the deputies as well as the suspect, authorities said.

At 12:20 p.m., a man displaying a weapon was reported walking from the Harris County Civil Courthouse in downtown Houston to the nearby Family Law Center, Carl Shaw, assistant chief deputy with the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, said during a news conference.

Deputies began chasing the man before ending up at the nearby Family Law Center, where a shootout took place, Shaw said.

“He ran from us initially and then turned around and took a shot at one of our officers and they, of course, returned fire,” Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said during a news conference late Monday afternoon.

Sheila Jones, a deputy with the constable’s office, and the suspect were shot and wounded, Rosen said.

Jones was wearing a bulletproof vest, which spared her from any internal injuries, Rosen said.

The suspect, whose name was not being immediately released by authorities, was carrying two handguns when he was shot, Rosen said. He was being charged with one court of aggravated assault of a peace officer, but more charges were expected against him.

The deputy, who was shot and injured on her left side, and suspect were hospitalized and both were listed as stable Monday afternoon. No other injuries were reported.

Five deputies were involved in the encounter with the suspect, and investigators are trying to determine how many of them fired their weapons, Rosen said. At least one building near the shooting had a bullet go through one of its windows.

The injured deputy has been in law enforcement for 30 years and previously worked for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting took place in an area in downtown Houston where the criminal and civil courthouses are located as well as the Harris County jury plaza, where potential jurors report for duty. Thousands of people visit the various buildings each day to attend court hearings or other legal proceedings.

“This is a very busy complex. … What the suspect had in mind, I don’t know,” said Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz, whose agency will lead the investigation into the shooting.

Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare credited Jones and the other deputies with helping prevent bystanders who were at the crowded courthouse complex area from being injured.

“Because of her, we don’t have a mass casualty event,” Teare said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez stands with local officials as law enforcement officers investigate the scene where a Harris County deputy and a suspect were shot outside the Family Law Center in Houston, Monday, April 21, 2025. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Law enforcement work outside the Family Law Center after a Harris County deputy was shot in Houston, Monday, April 21, 2025. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Law enforcement work outside the family courthouse at San Jacinto and Franklin after a Harris County sheriff's deputy was shot, as was the suspected shooter, in Houston, Monday, April 21, 2025. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Law enforcement officers investigate the scene where a deputy and a suspect were shot near a courthouse complex in Houston, Monday, April 21, 2025. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare stands with local law enforcement officials as officers investigate the scene where a Pct. 1 Constable's deputy and a suspect was shot near a courthouse complex in Houston, Monday, April 21, 2025. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Law enforcement officers investigate the scene where a Harris County deputy and a suspect were shot outside the Family Law Center in Houston, Monday, April 21, 2025. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Law enforcement officers investigate the scene where a Texas sheriff's deputy and a suspect were shot outside the Family Law Center in Houston, Monday, April 21, 2025. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Law enforcement officers investigate the scene where a Harris County deputy and a suspect were shot outside The Family Law Center in Houston, Monday, April 21, 2025. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Law enforcement stand outside the Family Law Center at San Jacinto and Franklin after a Harris County deputy was shot in Houston, Monday, April 21, 2025. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Law enforcement officers investigate the scene where a Harris County deputy and a suspect were shot near the courthouse complex in the 1100 block of Congress Street in Houston, Monday, April 21, 2025. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Investigators talk to law enforcement officers outside the Family Law Center at San Jacinto and Franklin after a Harris County deputy was shot, as was the suspected shooter, in Houston, Monday, April 21, 2025. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

GBI officials responded to a Paulding County neighborhood Thursday after deputies shot and killed a man. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Man killed after shooting Paulding deputy during wellness check, officials say

One Paulding County deputy was shot in the shoulder inside the suspect's bedroom, where it appeared the man was waiting for officers.

2 officers shot, suspect dead in gunfire at Fulton hotel near I-20

Man 'started running, he started shooting the police, so they started shooting back,' hotel manager tells the AJC.

Student accused in Dallas school shooting walked toward group in hall and opened fire, injuring 4

The Latest

Students, faculty and members of the Harvard University community rally, Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Harvard sues Trump administration to stop the freeze of more than $2 billion in grants

7m ago

US Supreme Court appears likely to uphold Obamacare's preventive care coverage mandate

11m ago

Seattle Kraken fire coach Dan Bylsma after one season

14m ago

Featured

The North Point Mall sign is shown, Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Alpharetta. The North Point Mall continues to struggle, with redevelopment in limbo. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

North Point was once one of Georgia’s great malls. Alpharetta eyes its next chapter

Alpharetta is trying to chart a future for the area around the troubled North Point Mall.

Jason Esteves launches bid for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trump ‘chaos’

Democrat Sen. Jason Esteves is entering Georgia's governor race with a message that Trump’s "chaos" is hurting Georgians’ health and wallets — and GOP leaders are silent.

Do you park at the Atlanta airport? It could soon cost you $30 a day

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport says the increases come as it's in the middle of a program to modernize its parking facilities.