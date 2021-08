Texas Democrats return, end 38-day holdout over voting bill

“One of the things in life is that we have to know what our responsibilities are and we have to work to move something in the direction we want it to be," Coleman said from a wheelchair while delivering the prayer on the House floor.

But other Democrats who remained absent did not hide their frustration.

“We were literally on caucus calls for 2 hours this morning and none of the defecting Democrats mentioned they were planning on helping the Republicans pass voter suppression bills. Guess what the other defecting Democrats have accomplished by going back—NOTHING!” Democratic state Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos tweeted.

Abbott now has an opening to divert attention back to the Capitol and away from criticism and defiance by Texas’ largest cities and school districts over his handling of worsening COVID-19 numbers.

Abbott this week tested positive for COVID-19, although his office had said the 63-year-old governor did not have symptoms.

It leaves Democrats much in the same position as when the holdout started: unable to permanently stop the GOP-controlled Legislature from putting new limits and rules over how more that 16 million registered voters can cast a ballot. And federal voting rights protections that Texas Democrats lobbied for while in Washington still face long odds of getting around GOP opposition in Congress.

Months of protests had put Texas Democrats at the center of a new national battle over voting. Republicans around the U.S. have rushed to enact new voting restrictions in response to former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Republicans are now back on a path to pass new elections laws in Texas before the current special session ends on Sept. 5.

___

Acacia Coronado is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Caption House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, gavels in with a quorum present at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Thursday Aug. 19, 2021. A standoff in Texas over new voting restrictions that gridlocked the state Capitol for 38 consecutive days ended Thursday when some Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C., dropped their holdout, paving the way for Republicans to resume pushing an elections overhaul. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner

Caption State Rep. Armando Walle, D-Houston, left to right, Rep. Garnet F. Coleman, D-Houston, and Rep. Ana Hernandez, D-Houston, enter the House Chamber at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Thursday Aug. 19, 2021. A standoff in Texas over new voting restrictions that gridlocked the state Capitol for 38 consecutive days ended Thursday when some Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C., dropped their holdout, paving the way for Republicans to resume pushing an elections overhaul. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner

Caption House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, gavels in with a quorum present at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Thursday Aug. 19, 2021. A standoff in Texas over new voting restrictions that gridlocked the state Capitol for 38 consecutive days ended Thursday when some Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C., dropped their holdout, paving the way for Republicans to resume pushing an elections overhaul. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner

Caption State Rep. Armando Walle, D-Houston, left to right, Rep. Garnet F. Coleman, D-Houston, and Rep. Ana Hernandez, D-Houston, enter the House Chamber at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Thursday Aug. 19, 2021. A standoff in Texas over new voting restrictions that gridlocked the state Capitol for 38 consecutive days ended Thursday when some Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C., dropped their holdout, paving the way for Republicans to resume pushing an elections overhaul. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner