BreakingNews
BREAKING | GBI investigating shooting that shut down busy road in Forest Park

Texas defense emerging as a dominant group for No. 4 Longhorns after 2 games

After a routine win over Rice to start the season, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian lamented no one seemed to be talking about how good the No. 4 Longhorns’ defense could be

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JIM VERTUNO – Associated Press
Updated 26 minutes ago
X

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — After a routine win over Rice to start the season, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian noted there had been little talk about how good the No. 4 Longhorns' defense could be.

A road win at No. 10 Alabama should change the conversation.

The Longhorns were dominant at times against the Crimson Tide as they chased, sacked and intercepted Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe all night in a 34-24 statement victory. Texas had five sacks, two interceptions and nine total tackles behind the line of scrimmage. The Longhorns held Alabama to 107 yards rushing.

“Our speed is an advantage of ours,” Sarkisian said Monday. “I thought we were very disruptive up front. ... Our ability to create chaos in the backfield was huge.”

Chaos indeed. Texas never let Milroe get comfortable, and no Alabama running back managed more than 45 yards.

Texas senior defensive back Ryan Watts, who transferred from Ohio State before the 2022 season, said the Longhorns have the potential to be a top-five defense in the country this season.

“The ceiling is high,” Watts said. “We’re playing fast. A year ago, two years ago, we would have made a lot of mistakes.”

Watts remembers well. He critically missed a late sack on Alabama's drive to a game-winning field goal last season in an otherwise superb game. Watts and his teammates recovered from their few mistakes against Alabama this year.

A long Alabama touchdown pass in the third quarter briefly surrendered the lead. Texas and quarterback Quinn Ewers quickly responded with a three-play drive for a touchdown to quickly go ahead.

Then came the knockout punch set up by the defense. Alabama's first play after the Texas touchdown was a pass that was intercepted by Longhorns linebacker Jerrin Thompson. Texas punched into the endzone one play later and was in complete control.

Alabama's last possession ended when Milroe was sacked by freshman linebacker Anthony Hill. The Longhorns then ran out the final seven minutes before celebrating with their fans who had made the trip to Tuscaloosa.

Last season, Texas had former TCU head coach Gary Patterson, considered a defensive guru, on staff as a special assistant to the head coach. Patterson is no longer on staff, leaving all the credit for the good start with defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, who Sarkisian hired away from Washington in 2021.

Texas has held both of its first two opponents under 400 total yards. The Longhorns have four interceptions by four different players and four sacks from emerging stars like Hill, one of the top recruits in the country, and 6-foot-7 sophomore edge rusher Ethan Burke, who didn't play football until high school and had to talk himself into giving up his first love of lacrosse for college.

“We have a lot of young, hungry kids on this team,” Burke said. “To be a part of it is exciting.”

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia commemorates anniversary of 9/11 attacks1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING
GBI investigating shooting that shut down busy road in Forest Park
40m ago

Credit: TNS

BREAKING
Updated COVID vaccine approved by FDA. We break down the basics
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
Training center referendum organizers submit 116K signatures
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
Training center referendum organizers submit 116K signatures
3h ago

Truist plans ‘sizable’ layoffs; target of cuts uncertain
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Hurricane Lee generates big swells along northern Caribbean while it churns through open...
7m ago
Trump lawyers seek recusal of judge in DC presiding over federal election subversion case
10m ago
Spicy food challenges have a long history. Have they become too extreme?
12m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
17h ago
Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers
9/11 events scheduled across Georgia on Monday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top