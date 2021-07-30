Texas congressman sworn in after beating Trump-backed rival

Trump endorsed Wright and recorded a robocall for her. Make America Great Action, a political action committee chaired by former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, plunged $100,000 into an ad buy over the weekend, in an effort to seal her victory.

Ellzey narrowly lost the GOP nomination for the seat in 2018. The North Texas district near Dallas has long been Republican territory. But Trump’s support in the district has also plummeted: after winning it by double-digits in 2016, he carried it by just 3 percentage points last year, reflecting the trend of Texas’ booming suburbs becoming more favorable territory for Democrats.

Ellzey did not distance himself from the twice-impeached former president. He instead sought to overcome the lack of Trump’s backing by raising more money and touting other endorsements, including the support of former Texas Gov. Rick Perry.