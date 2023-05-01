X

Texas college ballplayer stable after struck by stray bullet

National & World News
1 hour ago
A baseball player for a small college in Texas was in stable condition after he was struck by a stray bullet during a game over the weekend

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — A baseball player for a small college in Texas was in stable condition Monday after he was struck by a stray bullet during a game over the weekend.

Matthew DeLaney, who was not in uniform for Texas A&M-Texarkana, was standing near the bullpen and batting cages near the southwest corner of George Dobson Field on Sunday when he was hit by a bullet fired from an adjacent neighborhood, police said.

DeLaney, 18, of Princeton, Texas, was struck in the chest and taken to a Texarkana hospital, where he remained in intensive care.

“The official status we have for him from the hospital is that he is in stable condition,” university communications manager John Bunch said in an email, “but we think it’s important to note that he has a number of serious injuries, as would be expected with this type of trauma. He has made slight improvements daily but still has significant injuries and complications to overcome.”

The game between Texas A&M-Texarkana and Houston-Victoria was called off after the shooting, which occurred during the fifth inning.

Police issued felony warrants for a 17-year-old male for aggravated assault and for a 20-year-old male for deadly conduct. The 20-year-old turned himself in to authorities on Monday, police said, and the 17-year-old remains at large.

Police, in a post on the Texarkana department's Facebook page, said they received several calls about shots fired in the neighborhood west of the ballfield. Officers found several spent shell casings in the front yard of a residence.

Police said a disturbance ended with two men shooting at each other in front of the house. One of the shots traveled about 400 yards and struck DeLaney.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta lawmakers request DOJ probe into shooting death of training center protester1h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

Mistrial over murder charge for defendant accused in Gwinnett teen’s death
21m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Workers at Atlanta airport, Starbucks push for higher pay
36m ago

No, a bionic bordello isn’t coming to rural Georgia
5h ago

No, a bionic bordello isn’t coming to rural Georgia
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

New homes loom larger in Atlanta market. But it’s not a building boom
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr sues over removal from House floor
4m ago
Presidents' Trophy curse hits record-setting Boston Bruins
7m ago
CNN says Trump to appear in New Hampshire town hall
10m ago
Featured

When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
8h ago
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
6h ago
What Falcons’ NFC South rivals did in 2023 NFL draft
9h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top