Texas coach Chris Beard arrested on family violence charge

The Longhorns (7-1), who have been ranked in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 this season, host Rice on Monday night.

“The university is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process,” the school said in a statement.

Beard is in his second season of a seven-year guaranteed contract that pays him more than $5 million per year. Before coming to Texas, he Texas Tech to the 2019 NCAA Tournament championship game.

Texas freshman guard Arterio Morris also faces a misdemeanor family violence charge stemming from a June arrest after an incident with a former girlfriend and faces a Wednesday court hearing in Denton County near Dallas.

Morris was a top national recruit out of Dallas and has been allowed to play this season despite the charge, and averages 17 minutes and 6.5 points per game. Morris' attorney Justin Moore has said Moore is innocent of the assault charge.

