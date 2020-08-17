Texas becomes 4th state to surpass 10,000 virus deaths

Abbott is now urging Texans not to grow complacent as the numbers improve and schools and universities reopen. Already elsewhere in the U.S., new virus clusters have sprung up at the start of the fall semester, some of them linked to off-campus parties and packed clubs.

School is underway for some Texas students although some district have pushed back the first day of class until September. And even when school does return, Texas is giving schools the option of offering virtual instruction into November. But some teachers say Texas is still rushing back to class too quickly.

On Sunday night, the Texas Supreme Court allowed one of the state's largest school districts, Cypress-Fairbanks ISD near Houston, to mandate that teachers return to campus for professional development before the school year begins. A local chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, one of the largest teacher groups in the nation, had filed a lawsuit claiming it remained unsafe for teachers to return.

The virus nationwide has been blamed for over 170,000 deaths and 5.4 million confirmed infections.