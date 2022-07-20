ajc logo
X

Texas A&M's Smith arrested on DWI, weapons, pot charges

National & World News
1 hour ago
Texas A&M receiver Ainias Smith has been arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M receiver Ainias Smith was arrested early Wednesday on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, according to Brazos County jail records.

Smith, 21, was arrested by Texas A&M police and was booked into the Brazos County jail. He posted $8,000 bond and was released later Wednesday, according to jail records. The records did not indicate if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Smith has been suspended from the football team per athletic department policy following his arrest, according to Alan Cannon, a spokesman for Texas A&M. Cannon added that coach Jimbo Fisher was aware of the situation and looking into it.

Smith was scheduled to attend SEC Media Days on Thursday in Atlanta with Fisher and two other players.

Smith is Texas A&M’s top returning receiver after grabbing 47 catches for 509 yards and six touchdowns last season. He has 1,321 yards receiving with 15 touchdowns in three seasons with the Aggies.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Editors' Picks
Brian Snitker’s remarkable story continues at All-Star game8h ago
Life is pretty good lately for Braves All-Star Dansby Swanson
20h ago
Florida’s Billy Napier: ‘Awesome’ to watch Stetson Bennett play at Georgia
1h ago
Georgia’s Nolan Smith readies for senior season with focus on leading teammates
55m ago
Georgia’s Nolan Smith readies for senior season with focus on leading teammates
55m ago
5 things we learned from Georgia’s turn at SEC Media Days
1h ago
The Latest
Turkish strikes in northern Iraq kill at least 8 tourists
7m ago
Taking spotlight, Ukraine first lady pleads for more US arms
8m ago
Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come
10m ago
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top