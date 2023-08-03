BreakingNews
Trump pleads not guilty to federal conspiracy charges in 2020 election case

Texas A&M reaches $1 million settlement with Black journalism professor

Texas A&M University reached a $1 million settlement Thursday with a Black journalism professor after attempts to hire her unraveled over pushback over her past work promoting diversity

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JIM VERTUNO – Associated Press
Updated 53 minutes ago
X

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M University reached a $1 million settlement Thursday with a Black journalism professor after botched attempts to hire her unraveled after pushback over her past work promoting diversity.

The nation's largest public school agreed to pay Kathleen McElroy $1 million, and apologized to her while admitting “mistakes were made during the hiring process.”

Texas A&M had initially welcomed McElroy, a Texas A&M graduate, with great fanfare to revive the school’s journalism department in June. She is a former New York Times editor and had overseen the journalism school at the more liberal University of Texas at Austin.

But McElroy said soon after her hiring, which including a public signing ceremony, that she learned of emerging internal pushback from unidentified individuals over her past work to improve diversity and inclusion in newsrooms.

McElroy told the Texas Tribune the initial offer of a tenure-track position was first reduced to a five-year post and then reduced to a one-year job from which she could be fired at any time. The 1981 Texas A&M graduate rejected the offer and ultimately chose to stay at the University of Texas as a journalism professor.

Shortly after events around her hiring became public, Texas A&M University President Katherine Banks resigned.

“This matter has been resolved,” McElroy said in statement. “ I hope the resolution of my matter will reinforce A&M’s allegiance to excellence in higher education and its commitment to academic freedom and journalism.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

RSV prevention one step closer for babies48m ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

UPDATE
Person in critical condition after shooting at Clayton County motel
58m ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

McBath and Ossoff visit the Chattahoochee to tout river legislation
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta superintendent to step down at end of August
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta superintendent to step down at end of August
1h ago

Intrenchment Creek Park remains closed despite `booby traps’ being removed
3h ago
The Latest
After his hearing in federal court, Trump calls it a 'very sad day for America.' Follow...
8m ago
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
9m ago
Georgia begins practice and quest for a historic three-peat after a tumultuous offseason
11m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

The judge assigned to Trump’s Jan. 6 case is a tough punisher of Capitol rioters
Journey through Black history: Nedra Rhone's weeklong tour in the South
August is National Black Business Month. Here’s what you should know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top