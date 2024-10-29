Breaking: Young Thug trial: Another defendant pleads guilty, takes plea deal in lengthy gang case
Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs out for season after tearing right ACL

Houston Texans receiver Stefon Diggs will miss the rest of the season after tearing the ACL in his right knee Sunday
Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) is helped off the field after getting injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) is helped off the field after getting injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) (AP)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN – Associated Press
22 minutes ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans receiver Stefon Diggs will miss the rest of the season after tearing the ACL in his right knee Sunday.

Coach DeMeco Ryans made the announcement Tuesday, calling Diggs being out a huge loss.

Diggs suffered the non-contact injury in the third quarter of Houston’s win over the Colts on Sunday. He was running a route and pulled up and grabbed at his right knee before falling to the ground.

The 30-year-old Diggs had 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games in his first season in Houston after a blockbuster trade from the Bills.

Diggs is a four-time Pro Bowler who has had at least 1,000 yards receiving in each of the past six seasons, highlighted by his 2020 season where he led the NFL with a career-high 1,535 yards.

The injury is another blow to a team that is already without leading receiver Nico Collins, who is out at least one more game after being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

With Diggs out, the Texans will need Tank Dell to take on a bigger role in the offense Thursday night when they visit the New York Jets. Dell’s production has dropped off this season after a standout rookie year where he had 709 yards receiving with seven touchdowns in 11 games before breaking his leg.

He has 229 yards receiving this season and scored his second touchdown in Sunday’s win which improved the AFC South-leading Texans to 6-2.

The Texans also have receivers Robert Woods, Xavier Hutchinson and John Metchie, but none of those players has contributed much this season. The three players have combined for just 146 yards receiving.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) talks with quarterback C.J. Stroud, left, after getting injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) walks off the field after getting injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) runs from Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

