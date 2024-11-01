Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Texans star edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. leaves game vs. Jets with an ankle injury

Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. left the game against the New York Jets with an injured left ankle
Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) is helped off the field after an injury during the first half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

AP

AP

Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) is helped off the field after an injury during the first half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (AP)
20 minutes ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. left the game against the New York Jets on Thursday night with an injured left ankle.

Anderson, the No. 3 overall pick in last year's draft, was hurt with 7:18 remaining in the first quarter during a 12-yard run by Breece Hall. Anderson was on his knees in the middle of the field after the play and was in obvious pain while smacking the turf with his hand. He needed assistance to walk off the field.

The Texans announced in the third quarter that Anderson was questionable to return.

Anderson entered with a career-high 7 1/2 sacks, which tied him for third in the NFL. His 39 quarterback pressures were fourth in the league, according to Next Gen Stats.

The Texans also lost left guard Kenyon Green, who was ruled out at halftime with a left shoulder injury.

The Jets also lost their left guard when John Simpson left with a groin injury. Backup offensive lineman Jake Hanson was also ruled out with an injured hamstring.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Colts benching Anthony Richardson to start Joe Flacco at quarterback vs. Vikings, AP...
Placeholder Image

AP

Browns QB Deshaun Watson has surgery to repair ruptured Achilles tendon. Team expects...
Placeholder Image

AP

Coach Shane Steichen says QB switch was made because Colts want to win now
Placeholder Image

AP

Packers QB Jordan Love leaves game at Jaguars with a left groin injury
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer...6m ago
Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero has a torn right oblique14m ago
Jets rookie Malachi Corley has TD overturned after he drops ball before goal line vs...43m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

The deep-red county that shows how early voting has transformed in Georgia
For Zell Miller and his college, a full-circle moment eight decades later
Feel like Atlanta’s October has been exceptionally dry? You’d be right