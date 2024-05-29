Nation & World News

Texans, receiver Nico Collins agree on 3-year extension with $52 million guaranteed

The Houston Texans have agreed with wide receiver Nico Collins on a three-year extension worth a maximum of $75 million with $52 million guaranteed
FILE -Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Houston. The Houston Texans agreed with wide receiver Nico Collins to a three-year extension worth up to $75 million with $52 million guaranteed on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE -Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Houston. The Houston Texans agreed with wide receiver Nico Collins to a three-year extension worth up to $75 million with $52 million guaranteed on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
22 minutes ago

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans agreed with wide receiver Nico Collins on a three-year extension worth up to $75 million with $52 million guaranteed on Tuesday.

The Athletic first reported the deal. Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the terms negotiated by himself, Ryan Matha and Jason Rosenhaus to The Associated Press after sharing a social media post detailing the specifics of Collins' extension.

The Houston Texans shared a photo of Collins on social media Tuesday afternoon but had no comment.

The 89th pick overall in 2021 out of Michigan is coming off his best season after the Texans drafted C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 pick overall out of Ohio State. With the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, Collins had a career-best season with 80 catches for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns.

That was better than his first two NFL seasons combined. Collins had 11 receptions for 164 yards and a TD in two playoff games for the AFC South champs.

This extension follows Houston's trades for veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Metro Atlanta counties certify May primary election results

Credit: Jim Gaines

Republican member of Fulton elections board won’t certify primary results

Credit: GDC & AJC staff photo

Georgia correctional officer charged with murder in death of state prison inmate

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

A cancer diagnosis for one member of a family can affect everyone

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

A cancer diagnosis for one member of a family can affect everyone

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

How a rented Tesla helped police solve a Gwinnett murder case
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

What is Manhattanhenge and when can you see it?
2m ago
Storms leave widespread outages across Texas, cleanup continues after deadly weekend...
4m ago
Stewart-Haas Racing to close NASCAR teams at end of 2024 season, says time to 'pass the...
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Rosana Lucia

How to find memorable dining in Savannah
Georgia native Victoria Groce on how she won 2024 ‘Jeopardy!’ Masters
How a rented Tesla helped police solve a Gwinnett murder case
2h ago