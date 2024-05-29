Texans, receiver Nico Collins agree on 3-year extension with $52 million guaranteed

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans agreed with wide receiver Nico Collins on a three-year extension worth up to $75 million with $52 million guaranteed on Tuesday.

The Athletic first reported the deal. Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the terms negotiated by himself, Ryan Matha and Jason Rosenhaus to The Associated Press after sharing a social media post detailing the specifics of Collins' extension.

The Houston Texans shared a photo of Collins on social media Tuesday afternoon but had no comment.