Texans are acquiring running back Joe Mixon from the Bengals, AP source says

The Houston Texans are acquiring running back Joe Mixon from the Cincinnati Bengals, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade hasn’t been finalized. Mixon will replace Devin Singletary, who has agreed to a deal with the New York Giants.

Mixon led the Bengals last season with 1,034 yards rushing and nine touchdowns. Cincinnati planned to release him after agreeing on a contract with running back Zack Moss on Monday.