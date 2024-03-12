Exclusive
Debate over Beltline rail heats up
Nation & World News

Texans are acquiring running back Joe Mixon from the Bengals, AP source says

A person familiar with the deal says the Houston Texans are acquiring running back Joe Mixon from the Cincinnati Bengals
FILE - Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs against the Cleveland Browns in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. The Houston Texans are acquiring running back Joe Mixon from the Cincinnati Bengals, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.(AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs against the Cleveland Browns in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. The Houston Texans are acquiring running back Joe Mixon from the Cincinnati Bengals, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.(AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)
By ROB MAADDI – Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago

The Houston Texans are acquiring running back Joe Mixon from the Cincinnati Bengals, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade hasn’t been finalized. Mixon will replace Devin Singletary, who has agreed to a deal with the New York Giants.

Mixon led the Bengals last season with 1,034 yards rushing and nine touchdowns. Cincinnati planned to release him after agreeing on a contract with running back Zack Moss on Monday.

Instead, the Texans are sending an undisclosed draft pick to the Bengals to keep Mixon off the open market. He’ll join Dameon Pierce in the backfield for the AFC South champions.

Led by rookie coach DeMeco Ryans and AP Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud, the Texans advanced to the second round of the AFC playoffs last season.

The Bengals also agreed on a one-year deal with tight end Mike Gesicki, another person familiar with that deal told the AP. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract can’t be signed until the new league year opens Wednesday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

GEORGIA PRIMARY
Kemp backs Trump: ‘He’d be better than Joe Biden.’2h ago

EXCLUSIVE
Debate over Beltline rail heats up
1h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Teen killed, 2 passengers injured in DeKalb crash
2h ago

Credit: David Wickert

$200 million in federal grants boost The Stitch, Flint River Trail
2h ago

Credit: David Wickert

$200 million in federal grants boost The Stitch, Flint River Trail
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Kirk Cousins will be Atlanta’s highest-paid pro athlete
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Delete a background? Easy. Smooth out a face? Seamless. Digital photo manipulation is now...
9m ago
Former Jaguars financial manager who pled guilty to stealing $22M from team gets 78...
11m ago
A former Boeing manager who raised safety concerns is found dead. Coroner suspects he...
14m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Cases for Keeping or Disqualifying’
Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide