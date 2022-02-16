Hamburger icon
Testimony to resume in Ahmaud Arbery death hate crimes case

FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows from left, Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. The man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery and his father have reached a plea deal that could avoid their trial on federal hate crime charges. Arbery's parents denounced the deal as a betrayal, and called on the judge to reject it. Court documents filed late Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, by prosecutors for the U.S. Justice Department say plea agreements were reached with Travis and Greg McMichael. There was no mention of a deal with the third defendant in the case, William "Roddie" Bryan.(Glynn County Detention Center via AP, File)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows from left, Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. The man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery and his father have reached a plea deal that could avoid their trial on federal hate crime charges. Arbery's parents denounced the deal as a betrayal, and called on the judge to reject it. Court documents filed late Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, by prosecutors for the U.S. Justice Department say plea agreements were reached with Travis and Greg McMichael. There was no mention of a deal with the third defendant in the case, William “Roddie” Bryan.(Glynn County Detention Center via AP, File)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

National & World News
By RUSS BYNUM, Associated Press
39 minutes ago
Prosecution witnesses are scheduled to retake the stand in the federal hate crimes trial of the three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Prosecution witnesses were to retake the stand Wednesday in the federal hate crimes trial of three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

On the first day of testimony Tuesday, the jury heard from neighbors of the defendants who described how the fatal shooting in February 2020 shocked them. They also watched graphic cellphone video and saw crime scene photos of Arbery's bloody body before hearing excerpts of interviews the defendants gave to police.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery after spotting him running in their coastal Georgia neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.

No arrests were made until the video leaked online two months later.

Both McMichaels and Bryan were convicted of murder last fall in a Georgia state court and sentenced to life in prison.

All three are now standing trial in a separate case in U.S. District Court, where they are charged with violating Arbery's civil rights and with targeting him because he was Black. They have pleaded not guilty.

A jury of eight white members, three Black people and one Hispanic person was sworn in Monday to hear the case.

When the trial opened Monday, prosecutors said they will present evidence that each of the defendants had a history of making racist comments. Defense attorneys said there's no excuse for their clients’ use of slurs. But they insisted the deadly pursuit of Arbery was motivated by an earnest, though erroneous, suspicion that the 25-year-old Black man had committed crimes.

FILE - This May 17, 2020, file photo, shows a mural depicting Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Ga. Greg McMichael, one of 3 people convicted in Arbery's death, won't plead guilty to a federal hate crime in the 2020 killing of the unarmed Black man, according to a legal filing late Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. McMichael reversed his plan to plead guilty in the federal case days after a U.S. District Court judge rejected terms of a plea deal that was met with passionate objections by Arbery's parents (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan, File)

Credit: Sarah Blake

Credit: Sarah Blake

FILE - This May 17, 2020, file photo, shows a mural depicting Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Ga. Greg McMichael, one of 3 people convicted in Arbery's death, won’t plead guilty to a federal hate crime in the 2020 killing of the unarmed Black man, according to a legal filing late Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. McMichael reversed his plan to plead guilty in the federal case days after a U.S. District Court judge rejected terms of a plea deal that was met with passionate objections by Arbery’s parents (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan, File)

Credit: Sarah Blake

FILE - This May 17, 2020, file photo, shows a mural depicting Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Ga. Greg McMichael, one of 3 people convicted in Arbery's death, won’t plead guilty to a federal hate crime in the 2020 killing of the unarmed Black man, according to a legal filing late Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. McMichael reversed his plan to plead guilty in the federal case days after a U.S. District Court judge rejected terms of a plea deal that was met with passionate objections by Arbery’s parents (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan, File)

Credit: Sarah Blake

Credit: Sarah Blake

FILE - Ahmaud Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper-Jones, center, is surrounded by supporters after Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley sentenced Greg McMichael, his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan to life in prison in the Glynn County Courthouse, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Brunswick, Ga. The man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery and his father have reached a plea deal that could avoid their trial on federal hate crime charges. Arbery's parents denounced the deal as a betrayal, and called on the judge to reject it. Court documents filed late Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, by prosecutors for the U.S. Justice Department say plea agreements were reached with Travis and Greg McMichael. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

FILE - Ahmaud Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper-Jones, center, is surrounded by supporters after Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley sentenced Greg McMichael, his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan to life in prison in the Glynn County Courthouse, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Brunswick, Ga. The man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery and his father have reached a plea deal that could avoid their trial on federal hate crime charges. Arbery's parents denounced the deal as a betrayal, and called on the judge to reject it. Court documents filed late Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, by prosecutors for the U.S. Justice Department say plea agreements were reached with Travis and Greg McMichael. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

FILE - Ahmaud Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper-Jones, center, is surrounded by supporters after Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley sentenced Greg McMichael, his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan to life in prison in the Glynn County Courthouse, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Brunswick, Ga. The man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery and his father have reached a plea deal that could avoid their trial on federal hate crime charges. Arbery's parents denounced the deal as a betrayal, and called on the judge to reject it. Court documents filed late Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, by prosecutors for the U.S. Justice Department say plea agreements were reached with Travis and Greg McMichael. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

