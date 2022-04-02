Tesla sells 310,000 vehicles in 1Q, despite logistics issues

Last year the company delivered a record 936,000 vehicles, an 87% increase over 2020 numbers.

The company said in February that it expects 50% annual growth in sales, meaning it expects about 1.4 million vehicles to be delivered this year. But on a conference call with analysts, CEO Elon Musk said the chip shortage would stop the company from rolling out any new models this year.

Earlier this week, Morgan Stanley Analyst Adam Jonas wrote in an investor note that he expected 320,000 to 325,000 deliveries from January through March, more than most analysts.

“Given extraordinary supply chain pressures and Tesla’s continued significant price increases, we believe a path to (full year) deliveries of over 1.4 million units would be impressive, but in our minds, difficult in isolation to move the stock from here,” Jonas wrote.

Tesla shares closed Friday at $1,084.59.

The company opened its new factory in Germany late in the first quarter, and last year it started building the Model Y small SUV at a new factory near Austin, Texas.