Tesla sales fall by 49% in Europe even as the electric vehicle market grows

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — European sales of Tesla electric vehicles tumbled 49% in the first two months of the year compared with a year earlier even as overall sales of EVs grew, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association.

There have been complaints about an aging lineup of vehicles from Tesla and also a significant backlash against CEO Elon Musk and his affiliation with the Trump administration in the U.S. In Europe, Musk's endorsement of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany party in last month's national election drew broad condemnation.

Tesla faces increasing competition from major automakers as they ramp up EV production, including China's BYD. On Tuesday, BYD reported a record 777.1 billion yuan ($107 billion) in revenue for 2024 as sales of its electric and hybrid vehicles jumped 40%. Earlier this month, BYD announced an ultra fast EV charging system that it says is nearly as quick as a fill up at the gas pump.