Tesla recalls over 1.6 million imported vehicles for problems with automatic steering, door latches

BEIJING (AP) — Tesla is recalling more than 1.6 million Model S, X, 3 and Y electric vehicles imported to China for problems with their automatic assisted steering functions and door latch controls.

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation announced the recall on Friday. It said Tesla Motors in Beijing and Shanghai would use remote upgrade technology to fix the problems, so in most cases car owners would not need to visit Tesla service centers to get the upgrades.

The recall due to problems with the automatic steering assist function applies to 1.6 million imported Tesla Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Ys.