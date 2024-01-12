Tesla puts German factory production on hold as Red Sea attacks disrupt supply chains

BERLIN (AP) — Tesla says it's temporarily halting most production at its German factory because of attacks in the Red Sea, a vital global shipping corridor.

The electric vehicle maker said in a statement Thursday night that its factory near Berlin, which makes Model Y vehicles and batteries, will pause from Jan. 29 to Feb. 11.

It’s a fresh sign of how the hostilities in the Mideast are disrupting global manufacturing supply chains, with shipping companies reporting that they’re being forced to reroute vessels carrying goods and components on the longer route around the southern tip of Africa. Analysts say the detour adds 10 days or more to the journey.