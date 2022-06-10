Tesla proposes a 3-for-1 stock split; Ellison to leave Board

In its statement, Tesla said it was trying to accomplish both of these goals: giving its employees greater quantities of shares as well as making the stock more accessible to retail investors.

Musk is planning on using his Tesla shares as collateral for buying Twitter, as well as potentially selling down his stake in the company to help with financing.

Tesla shareholders will vote on the share split at the company's annual meeting on Aug. 4.

The company, meanwhile, said Ellison, a major Tesla investor and friend of Musk's, will be stepping down from its board. Ellison was one of two independent members named to the board in late 2018 as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which had demanded more oversight of Musk.