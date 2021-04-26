Tesla posts $438M 1Q profit on strong electric vehicle sales

The company made $438 million in the three-month period that ended March 31, as sales more than doubled the same period last year to nearly 185,000 vehicles. All but 2,000 of the sales were lower-priced Model 3 sedans and Model Y SUVs. Tesla said it didn’t produce any of its higher priced Model S sedans and Model X SUVs as it switched to new versions during the quarter.

The Palo Alto, California, company faces challenges as it tries to reach its second-straight annual profit this year. There's a global shortage of semiconductors that's forcing automakers to idle factories, and Tesla is facing renewed scrutiny of its Autopilot partially automated driving system after two men died in a crash earlier this month near Houston.