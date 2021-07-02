Tesla delivers more than 200,000 vehicles in 2nd quarter

The sales figures fell a bit short of Wall Street estimates of 207,000 vehicles, according to data provider FactSet. But it was better than first-quarter sales of 185,000 and put the company on a path to double last year's annual deliveries of just under 500,000.

The Palo Alto, California, company says it only counts a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5% or more.