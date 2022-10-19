BreakingNews
Tesla 3Q profit more than doubles from a year ago to $3.29B

National & World News
By TOM KRISHER, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Tesla’s third-quarter profit more than doubled from a year ago on higher vehicle sales for the period

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla Inc.'s third-quarter profit more than doubled from a year ago on higher sales for the period.

The Austin, Texas, electric vehicle and solar panel maker said it made $3.29 billion from July through September.

Excluding special items, the company made $1.05 per share, beating Wall Street estimates of $1 per share, according to data provider FactSet. Revenue rose 56% to a record $21.45 billion, but fell just short of estimates averaging $21.98 billion.

