Terry Kay, author of 'To Dance With the White Dog,' dies

Kay was perhaps best known for his 1990 novel "To Dance With the White Dog," which helped establish him as one of the South's leading writers. According to Kay's website, the book was inspired by the author's parents. It is the story of an octogenarian and a mysterious white dog that comes to live with him following his wife's death. The book earned Kay the Outstanding Author of the Year award in 1991 from the Southeastern Library Association. In 1993, it was presented as a Hallmark Hall of Fame movie for CBS television and sold 2 million copies in Japan.

Kay’s first novel, published in 1976, was “The Year the Lights Came On,” which was inspired by Kay's recollections of electricity arriving in his rural farming community. “The Valley of Light,” published in 2003, won both the 2004 Townsend Award and the Best Fiction Award from the Georgia Writers Association.