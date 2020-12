Territorial rout: Arizona State blows out rival Arizona 70-7

Arizona was on its heels after Taylor's opening kick return and had three fumbles, an interception and twice turned it over on downs in its first six drives. The Wildcats had seven turnovers overall and gave up 70 points for the first time since 1949 to lose their record 12th straight game spanning two seasons.

Arizona State lost the previous two games it played on last-minute TDs and three more to COVID-19 issues.

Arizona had its opener canceled due to the coronavirus and lost its first four games, most recently 24-13 to Colorado last weekend.

The odd, twisting season came to a conclusion in the desert with the most unique game in the history of a series that dates to 1899.

The Sun Devils quickly turned it into a laugher.

Taylor was about six yards deep when he returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and Arizona State got the ball back at Arizona's 4-yard line after Gary Brightwell lost the first of his three fumbles. Trayanum scored on the next play to put the Sun Devils up 14-0 in less than a minute.

They kept going.

Daniels pinballed off defenders for a 20-yard TD run and hit a wide-open Ricky Pearsall on a 31-yard score, White broke off a 93-yard TD run and Daniyel Ngata scored on a 3-yard run.

Arizona State led 42-7 at halftime — most first-half points in Territorial Cup history — despite being outgained 260-241 in total yards.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona was not ready for this rivalry game and it may cost Sumlin his job.

Arizona State, may have have lost two heartbreaking games and dealt with COVID-19 issues, but has taken control of the Territorial Cup after scoring its most points in the series.

UP NEXT

Arizona State has one of the nation's youngest teams this season and should get nearly everyone back next year, including Daniels.

Arizona must decide the fate of Sumlin. He is 9-20 and has not beaten Arizona State in three seasons in the desert, but also has a large buyout.

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with Henry Hattis after scoring a touchdown against Arizona during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scores a touchdown against Arizona in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Arizona running back Gary Brightwell (0) runs the ball against Arizona State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri