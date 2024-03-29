BreakingNews
Georgia lawmakers blow past midnight ‘deadline’ again. Here’s why
Terrence Shannon Jr. leads Illinois past Iowa State 72-69 for first Elite Eight trip since 2005

Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 29 points and Illinois reached the Elite Eight for the first time since 2005, beating Iowa State 72-69 in an East Region semifinal on Thursday night
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) celebrates after a basket against Iowa State during the first half of the Sweet 16 college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Boston.

Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) celebrates after a basket against Iowa State during the first half of the Sweet 16 college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
By KYLE HIGHTOWER – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

BOSTON (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 29 points and Illinois reached the Elite Eight for the first time since 2005, beating Iowa State 72-69 in an East Region semifinal on Thursday night.

Shannon had 20 points in the first half for the third-seeded Illini (29-8), who never trailed. He broke away for a dunk in the closing seconds and later hit two free throws to help Illinois finally put away the second-seeded Cyclones (29-8).

Illinois made a regional final for the fourth time in the past 40 years and will meet defending champion UConn on Saturday for a trip to the Final Four. The top-seeded Huskies defeated San Diego State 82-52 in the earlier East semifinal.

Curtis Jones scored 26 points to lead Iowa State, which came into March Madness having blown out Houston for the Big 12 Tournament title.

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. celebrates after his dunk against Iowa State during the first half of the Sweet 16 college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Boston.

Illinois State forward DeAnna Wilson (24) blocks the shot of Wisconsin guard Halle Douglass (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the WNIT in Madison, Wis., Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr., center, battles for the ball with Iowa State's Keshon Gilbert (10) and Tamin Lipsey (3) during the first half of the Sweet 16 college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Boston.

Illinois forward Ty Rodgers (20) slams a dunk against Iowa State forward Robert Jones (12) during the first half of the Sweet 16 college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Boston.

Iowa State head coach Brad Underwood calls to his players during the first half of the Sweet 16 college basketball game against Illinois in the men's NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Boston.

Illinois head coach T.J. Otzelberger argues with officials during the first half of the Sweet 16 college basketball game against Iowa State in the men's NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Boston.

Illinois forward Marcus Domask, right, shoots over Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey, left, during the first half of the Sweet 16 college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Boston.

Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) slams a dunk against Iowa State during the first half of the Sweet 16 college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Boston.

