Terrell Davis says United banned him after flight incident. Airline says it was already rescinded

“My family will never unsee me, nor will I ever forget, being taken off an airplanes in handcuffs for simply asking for a cup of ice,” Davis wrote in Tuesday's Instagram post.

The day after the incident, the email from United that banned Davis was generated and sent, United said in a statement. The ban was then rescinded the following day, which was communicated with Davis' team, the airline said.

Davis' attorney, Parker Stinar, said that Davis did not initially see the email banning him until recently and that they had not received any word that the travel ban had been rescinded until Davis posted the correspondence Tuesday.

“We have released the email because of the lack of response from United across the board," said Stinar in a statement.

United Airlines said the flight attendant is no longer with the company, adding: “We have apologized to Mr. Davis for his experience and continue to review our handling of incidents like this."

___

Jesse Bedayn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.