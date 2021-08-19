Tensions over aid grow in Haiti as quake's deaths pass 2K

One of the first food deliveries by local authorities — a couple dozen boxes of rice and pre-measured, bagged meal kits — reached a tent encampment set up in one of the poorest areas of Les Cayes, where most of the one-story, cinderblock, tin-roofed homes were damaged or destroyed by Saturday’s quake.

But the shipment was clearly insufficient for the hundreds who have lived under tents and tarps for five days.

“It’s not enough, but we’ll do everything we can to make sure everybody gets at least something,” said Vladimir Martino, a resident of the camp who took charge of the distribution.

Gerda Francoise, 24, was one of dozens who lined up in the wilting heat in hopes of receiving food. “I don’t know what I’m going to get, but I need something to take back to my tent,” said Francoise. “I have a child.”

International aid workers on the ground said hospitals in the worst-hit areas are mostly incapacitated and that there is a desperate need for medical equipment. But the government told at least one foreign organization that has been operating in the country for nearly three decades that it did not need assistance from hundreds of its medical volunteers.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry said Wednesday that his administration twill work to not “repeat history on the mismanagement and coordination of aid,” a reference to the chaos that followed the country’s devastating 2010 earthquake, when the government was accused of not getting all of the money raised by donors to the people who needed it.

Meanwhile, the Core Group, a coalition of key international diplomats from the United States and other nations that monitors Haiti, said in a statement that its members are “resolutely committed to working alongside national and local authorities to ensure that impacted people and areas receive adequate assistance as soon as possible.”

Aid has slowly trickled in to help the thousands who were left homeless. But distributing it under current conditions will be challenging.

“We are planning a meeting to start clearing all of the sites that were destroyed, because that will give the owner of that site at least the chance to build something temporary, out of wood, to live on that site,” said Serge Chery, head of civil defense for the Southern Province, which covers Les Cayes. “It will be easier to distribute aid if people are living at their addresses, rather than in a tent.”

Chery said that an estimated 300 people are still missing in the area.

The U.S. Geological Survey said a preliminary analysis of satellite imagery after the earthquake revealed hundreds of landslides.

While some officials have suggested that the search phase has to end and heavy machinery should be called in to clear rubble, Henry appeared unwilling to move to that stage.

“Some of our citizens are still under the debris. We have teams of foreigners and Haitians working on it,” he said.

He also appealed for unity: “We have to put our heads together to rebuild Haiti.”

“The country is physically and mentally destroyed,” Henry said.

Dr. Barth Green, president and co-founder of Project Medishare, an organization that has worked in Haiti since 1994 to improve health services, said he was hopeful the U.S. military would establish a field hospital in the affected area.

“The hospitals are all broken and collapsed, the operating rooms aren’t functional, and then if you bring tents, it’s hurricane season, they can blow right away,” Green said.

Green noted that his organization has “hundreds of medical volunteers, but the Haitian government tells us they don’t need them.” Nonetheless, the organization was deploying along with others.

Associated Press writers Trenton Daniel in New York, Christopher Sherman and Regina Garcia Cano in Mexico City and David McFadden in Baltimore contributed to this report.

Caption A boy who was injured in Saturday's 7.2-magnitude earthquake, sits on a bed at the Saint Antoine hospital in Jeremie, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption A person injured in a car accident is attended at the General Hospital that is full of people injured in the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Caption A person who was injured in the earthquake is carried away after getting an x-ray at the General Hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Caption A girl plays inside a classroom where her family is staying at a school turned into a shelter for those displaced by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake, in Les Cayes, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Caption Men carry the coffin containing the remains of Francois Elmay after recovering his body from the rubble of a home destroyed by Saturday's 7.2 magnitude earthquake, in Tobek, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) Credit: Joseph Odelyn Credit: Joseph Odelyn

Caption People stand next to the coffin that contains the remains of Francois Elmay whose body was recovered from the rubble of a home destroyed by Saturday's 7.2-magnitude earthquake, in Les Cayes, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) Credit: Joseph Odelyn Credit: Joseph Odelyn

Caption A man carries two of about 20 boxes of food aid from the city government to cook on site for residents displaced by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake staying in improvised tents next to a school in Les Cayes, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) both Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Caption A relative attend sthe burial of Francois Elmay after his body was recovered from the rubble of a home destroyed by Saturday's 7.2 magnitude earthquake, in Tobek, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) Credit: Joseph Odelyn Credit: Joseph Odelyn

Caption A traffic sign pokes out from the debris of a landslide triggered by Saturday's 7.2 magnitude earthquake, alongside a road in Rampe, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption Homes lay in ruins along an earthquake-damaged road in Rampe, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, four days after 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit the southwestern part of the country. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption A person injured from the earthquake lies on a stretcher as another who was injured in a car accident sits behind, at the General Hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Caption A person injured in a car accident is carried to the General Hospital that is full of people injured in the earthquake in Les Cayes, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Caption A woman displaced by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake flosses her teeth amid improvised tents set up by displaced residents next to a school, in Les Cayes, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) both Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Caption A grandmother cuddles with her grandbaby on the grounds of a school where residents are taking refuge after being displaced by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake, in Les Cayes, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Caption A mattress lays inside a structure at a school that residents have inhabited after being displaced by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake, in Les Cayes, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Caption Men herd oxen along a street in Jeremie, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, four days after the city was struck by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption A man sits in front of a damaged building in Jeremie, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, four days after the city was struck by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption Men chat at a street in Jeremie, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, four days after the city was struck by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix