Tensions mount as Armenia, Azerbaijan continue fighting

Nagorno-Karabakh — a region in the Caucasus Mountains about 4,400 square kilometers (1,700 square miles) or about the size of the U.S. state of Delaware — is 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the Armenian border. Soldiers backed by Armenia also occupy some Azerbaijani territory outside the region.

The fighting prompted calls to end the hostilities from around the world.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has pushed for an immediate cease-fire in phone calls with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, her office said Tuesday.

Merkel underlined the urgency of “an immediate cease-fire and a return to the negotiating table,” spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

She told the two leaders that the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe offers an appropriate forum for talks and that the two countries’ neighbors “should contribute to the peaceful solution,” Seibert said.

Turkey is supporting Azerbaijan in the conflict, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calling on Armenia to immediately withdraw from the separatist region.

“The solution to the problem is simple and there is only one solution: Armenia has to withdraw from the territories it has occupied. If this doesn’t happen, this problem cannot be resolved,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters on Tuesday following a visit to Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Ankara.

The minister said the international community must defend Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity in the same way it defended the integrity of Ukraine and Georgia.

“They must not consider Azerbaijan and Armenia on an equal footing,” Cavusoglu said. “They are holding Azerbaijan, whose territories have been occupied, on an equal footing with Armenia. This is a wrong and unjust approach.”

Daria Litvinova in Moscow, Geir Moulson on Berlin and Suzan Fraser in Ankara contributed to this report.