Tensions grow in Haiti over slow pace of aid after quake

Residents injured by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake are taken on stretchers to a plane that will take them to the capital city of Port-au-Prince, from the airport in Les Cayes, Haiti, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Credit: Fernando Llano

By MARK STEVENSON and EVENS SANON, Associated Press
Tensions have been growing in Haiti over the slow pace of aid reaching the needy a powerful weekend earthquake that killed more than 2,100 people

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tensions have been growing in Haiti over the slow pace of aid reaching victims of a powerful weekend earthquake that killed more than 2,100 people and was trailed by the drenching rain of Tropical Storm Grace.

Aid has trickled in, but distributing food and getting urgent medical care to those in need is another matter amid the deep poverty, insecurity and lack of basic infrastructure that characterized Haiti before the back-to-back disasters.

A major hospital in the capital of Port-au-Prince, where injured from the earthquake zone in the southwestern peninsula were being sent, was closed Thursday for a two-day shutdown to protest the kidnapping of two doctors, including one of the country's few orthopedic surgeons.

The abductions dealt a major blow to attempts to control criminal violence that has threatened disaster response efforts in Port-au-Prince.

The tension is increasingly evident in the area hit hardest by Saturday's quake. At the small airport in the southwestern town of Les Cayes, people thronged a perimeter fence Wednesday as aid was loaded into trucks and police fired warning shots to disperse a crowd of young men.

Angry crowds also massed at collapsed buildings in the city, demanding tarps to create temporary shelters after Grace's heavy rain.

Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency late Wednesday raised the number of deaths from the earthquake to 2,189 and said 12,268 people were injured. Dozens are still missing.

The magnitude 7.2 earthquake destroyed more than 7,000 homes and damaged more than 12,000, leaving about 30,000 families homeless, according to official estimates. Schools, offices and churches also were demolished or badly damaged.

One of the first food deliveries by local authorities — a couple dozen boxes of rice and pre-measured, bagged meal kits — reached a tent encampment set up in one of the poorest areas of Les Cayes, where most of the one-story, cinderblock, tin-roofed homes were damaged or destroyed.

But the shipment was clearly insufficient for the hundreds who have lived under tents and tarps for days.

“It’s not enough, but we’ll do everything we can to make sure everybody gets at least something,” said Vladimir Martino, a camp resident who took charge of the distribution.

Gerda Francoise, 24, was one of dozens who lined up in the wilting heat for food. “I don’t know what I’m going to get, but I need something to take back to my tent,” said Francoise. “I have a child.”

International aid workers said hospitals in the worst-hit areas are mostly incapacitated, requiring many to be moved to the capital for treatment. But reaching Port-au-Prince from the southwest is difficult under normal conditions because of poor roads and gangs along the route.

Even with a supposed gang truce following the earthquake, kidnapping remains a threat — underscored by the seizure of the two doctors working at the private Bernard Mevs Hospital in Port-au-Prince, where about 50 quake victims were being treated.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry said Wednesday his administration will try not to “repeat history on the mismanagement and coordination of aid,” a reference to the chaos after the country’s devastating 2010 earthquake, when the government and international partners struggled to channel help to the needy amid the widespread destruction and misery.

Meanwhile, the Core Group, a coalition of key international diplomats from the U.S. and other nations that monitors Haiti, said in a statement that its members are “resolutely committed to working alongside national and local authorities to ensure that impacted people and areas receive adequate assistance as soon as possible.”

Distributing the aid to the thousands left homeless will be challenging.

“We are planning a meeting to start clearing all of the sites that were destroyed, because that will give the owner of that site at least the chance to build something temporary, out of wood, to live on that site,” said Serge Chery, head of civil defense for the Southern Province, which covers Les Cayes. “It will be easier to distribute aid if people are living at their addresses, rather than in a tent.”

Chery said an estimated 300 people are still missing.

While some officials have suggested an end to the search phase so that heavy machinery can clear the rubble, Henry appeared unwilling to move to that stage.

“Some of our citizens are still under the debris. We have teams of foreigners and Haitians working on it,” he said.

He also appealed for unity.

“We have to put our heads together to rebuild Haiti,” Henry said. “The country is physically and mentally destroyed.”

Homes lay in ruins along an earthquake-damaged road in Rampe, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, four days after 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit the southwestern part of the country. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Credit: Matias Delacroix

Team Rubicon's disaster response members unload aid at the airport to take to the hospital where they are treating residents injured in the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Credit: Fernando Llano

Residents help Team Rubicon's disaster response team unload aid at the airport from a U.S. Army helicopter to take to the hospital where the team is treating residents injured in the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Credit: Fernando Llano

A person who was injured in the earthquake is carried away after getting an x-ray at the General Hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Credit: Fernando Llano

A woman walks past a collapsed building in Jeremie, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, four days after the city was struck by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Credit: Matias Delacroix

A relative attend sthe burial of Francois Elmay after his body was recovered from the rubble of a home destroyed by Saturday's 7.2 magnitude earthquake, in Tobek, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)
Credit: Joseph Odelyn

People injured in a car accident, sitting right, wait with others injured during the earthquake for x-rays at the General Hospital in Les Cayes, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Credit: Fernando Llano

A boy who was injured in Saturday's 7.2-magnitude earthquake, sits on a bed at the Saint Antoine hospital in Jeremie, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Credit: Matias Delacroix

People stand next to the coffin that contains the remains of Francois Elmay whose body was recovered from the rubble of a home destroyed by Saturday's 7.2-magnitude earthquake, in Les Cayes, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)
Credit: Joseph Odelyn

Residents walk on a damaged road in Rampe, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, four days after 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit the southwestern part of the country. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Credit: Matias Delacroix

A man stands close to the rubble of a collapsed building in Jeremie, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, four days after the city was struck by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Credit: Matias Delacroix

A worker carries a coffin form a storage depot to a funeral home in Les Cayes, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern part of the hemisphere's poorest nation on Aug. 14. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Credit: Fernando Llano

People injured in Saturday's 7.2-magnitude earthquake and their relatives, crowd in an emergency room at the Saint Antoine hospital in Jeremie, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Credit: Matias Delacroix

A traffic sign pokes out from the debris of a landslide triggered by Saturday's 7.2 magnitude earthquake, alongside a road in Rampe, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Credit: Matias Delacroix

Boy scouts carry on a stretcher, a woman injured in Saturday's 7.2-magnitude earthquake, at the Saint Antoine hospital in Jeremie, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Credit: Matias Delacroix

Men carry the coffin containing the remains of Francois Elmay after recovering his body from the rubble of a home destroyed by Saturday's 7.2 magnitude earthquake, in Tobek, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)
Credit: Joseph Odelyn

