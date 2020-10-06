Tens of thousands attend Senegal pilgrimage despite COVID-19

The Magal honors the founder of the Mouride Brotherhood, Senegal's most influential religious order. In previous years, as many as 3 million people have traveled to the city of Touba for the event, with many coming from neighboring Gambia.

With Senegal's land borders still closed, fewer pilgrims might attend the main events on Tuesday. Closely packed lines queued up to enter the Grand Mosque of Touba, though hand sanitizer and masks were required to enter.