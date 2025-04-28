Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Tennis players in the dark at Madrid Open as matches suspended due to major power outage

Play at the Madrid Open has been suspended Monday due to a major power outage reported in Spain and Portugal
Spectators roam inside the Madrid Open tennis tournament venue during a general blackout in Madrid, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Spectators roam inside the Madrid Open tennis tournament venue during a general blackout in Madrid, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
By MANU FERNANDEZ and ANDREW DAMPF – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

MADRID (AP) — Former U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff was preparing to shower in a dark locker room after play at the Madrid Open was suspended and then postponed Monday due to a major power outage in Spain and Portugal.

Then Gauff realized the water was off, too.

“So I just had to take baby wipes and wipe myself,” Gauff said, “and spray some perfume and call it a day.”

Gauff managed to beat Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-2 shortly before the outage, which apparently cut off the sound as she was giving a post-match interview on the court. Then the 2023 U.S. Open champion posted an Instagram story showing only an emergency light working in an otherwise dark locker room.

The power went out at 12:34 p.m. local time (1034 GMT), stopping two ATP singles matches and one doubles match that were underway. For the day, a total of 22 matches had to be canceled.

“The cut is preventing the use of electronic line calling systems and also left a spider cam dangling over the court inside Manolo Santana Stadium,” the ATP added.

Tournament organizers said they "had no choice but to suspend/cancel all sporting activity in order to guarantee the safety of the players, fans and personnel." Spectators were told to leave the sports complex.

Power was restored at night through most parts of Madrid, and organizers said play will resume on Tuesday.

Second-ranked Alexander Zverev, a two-time Madrid Open champion, will face Francisco Cerundolo, while Alex de Minaur and Daniil Medvedev will also be in action.

On the women's side, the remaining six fourth-matches were expected to be played on Tuesday, including top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka facing Peyton Stearns and second-ranked Iga Swiatek taking on Diana Shnaider.

When play was stopped, Grigor Dimitrov was leading Jacob Fearnley 6-4, 5-4 inside the main stadium. Also, Matteo Arnaldi was leading Damir Dzumhur 6-3, 3-2 but that match continued later — apparently with manual line calling — and Arnaldi won 6-3, 6-4.

The doubles was also completed and some players practiced despite the outage.

The blackout brought much of Spain and Portugal to a standstill, knocking out subway networks, phone lines, traffic lights and ATM machines.

Spanish power distributor Red Eléctrica declined to speculate on the cause of the blackout.

Meanwhile, Gauff also posted a photo of candles being distributed.

“It’s just crazy how much we depend on electricity," Gauff said. "It’s really insane and puts it in perspective.”

Another fourth-round women’s match was also completed before the blackout: Mirra Andreeva beat Yuliia Starodubtseva 6-1, 6-4.

___

Dampf reported from Rome.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

The Madrid Open tennis tournament venue is empty during a general blackout in Madrid, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Spectators roam inside the Madrid Open tennis tournament venue during a general blackout in Madrid, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Madrid Open tennis tournament venue is empty during a general blackout in Madrid, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Spectators walk out of the Madrid Open tennis tournament venue during a general blackout in Madrid, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, poses during the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid, Spain, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

Alcaraz blames 'demanding sport' for Madrid withdrawal but should be fit for French Open

Swiatek avoids another upset against Eala at Madrid Open, Gauff recovers from 0-6 start

Djokovic says tennis will always outlive its star players and he can feel the changes taking place

The Latest

A sculler rows down the Charles River near Harvard University, at rear, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Trump administration launches race-based discrimination probes of the Harvard Law Review

8m ago

Four people were killed when vehicle smashed through Illinois building, police say

8m ago

A look at vehicle ramming attacks across the globe

11m ago

Featured

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Monday, June 24, 2024. (Seeger Gray / AJC)

Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC

Keisha Lance Bottoms takes formal step toward running for Georgia governor

Her filing adds clarity to a Democratic field to succeed term-limited Gov. Brian Kemp that’s just beginning to take shape.

BlackRock invests $1 million in Georgia workforce training

A two-year grant from the BlackRock Foundation will go to Georgia's technical schools to increase workforce training.

Weekend reflections: Jeff Ulbrich’s negligence leads to latest Falcons fiasco

Also: Sound plan for rookie pass rushers, bad Braves bullpen, joyless Atlanta United