ajc logo
X

Tennis legend Becker freed from prison, returns to Germany

National & World News
Updated 48 minutes ago
German tennis legend Boris Becker has returned to Germany after serving eight months in prison

LONDON (AP) — German tennis legend Boris Becker has returned to Germany after serving eight months in prison in Britain, his lawyer said Thursday.

The 55-year-old German, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released on Thursday morning and traveled back to Germany shortly thereafter.

Becker “has thus served his sentence and is not subject to any penal restrictions in Germany," his lawyer, Christian-Oliver Moser, said in a statement. He did not give additional details about Becker's location in Germany.

The three-time Wimbledon champion ​​had been sentenced to 30 months in prison in April for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt. He would normally have had to serve half of his sentence before being eligible for release, but was released early under a fast-track deportation program for foreign nationals.

He had been convicted by London’s Southwark Crown Court on four charges under the Insolvency Act, including removal of property, concealing debt and two counts of failing to disclose estate.

Becker rose to stardom in 1985 at the age of 17 when he became the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon singles title.

The former world number one was declared bankrupt in June 2017.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jonathan Newton

When Georgia Tech’s Buster Faulkner was Parkview’s quarterback18h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Drake London could benefit from QB switch to Desmond Ridder
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech trying for late additions to signing class

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons place Marcus Mariota on injured reserve, surgery next week
23h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons place Marcus Mariota on injured reserve, surgery next week
23h ago

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Atlanta United to host World Cup final viewing party
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Michael Conroy

Stephen Curry's shoulder injury latest concern for Warriors
10m ago
10-year-old accused of killing mom makes court appearance
15m ago
NFL kicks off Inspire Change weeks with 5 new grants
26m ago
Featured

Credit: Chatham County Police Department

Chatham County grand jury indicts mother in murder of toddler Quinton Simon
18h ago
Top Republican calls for Georgia to end runoff elections
20h ago
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top