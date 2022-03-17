Tennessee uses balanced offense to beat Longwood 88-56

No. 14 seed Longwood, the Big South champs from the tiny town of Farmville, Virginia, was led by Justin Hill with 13 points in the school's first NCAA tourney appearance. DeShaun Wade had 10 as the Lancers' eight-game winning streak ended. Longwood had won 18 of their previous 19.

Following a sluggish start for Tennessee, the Lancers were overwhelmed by a bigger, stronger opponent, playing in front of a crowd largely dressed in bright orange.

Longwood, trailing 17-15 with 11:15 left in the first half, fell off the pace quickly when the Volunteers went on a 10-2 run to break open a game that was never the same.

Tennessee spent the rest of the half pulling away, scoring the final 13 points to make it 54-29 at the break.

Longwood never made it close in the second half, as Tennessee finished with its highest tourney scoring total in regulation since a 121-86 first-round victory over Long Beach State in 2007.

BIG PICTURE

Longwood: Coach Griff Aldrich and his players weren't awestruck by the prospect of facing the SEC's top team. But on the court, they couldn't make it close. Clearly, Aldrich has this program heading in the right direction — especially if they build on this historic run.

Tennessee: The Volunteers have reached the second weekend of tourney play in five of their last nine tourney appearances. Another regional semifinal trip won't suffice, though. Tennessee has only reached the Elite Eight once in school history and it hopes to change that just as quickly as it did with the conference tourney title drought.

UP NEXT

Longwood: Will use this offseason to reflect on its achievements and how to keep improving.

Tennessee: Needs a win over the Wolverines to reach the South Region semis in San Antonio, Texas.

Caption Tennessee forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield dunks the ball during the second half of a college basketball game against Longwood in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Longwood guard Isaiah Wilkins (1) drives to the basket ahead of Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes talks with guard Zakai Zeigler, right, during the first half of a college basketball game against Longwood in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Tennessee players celebrate on the bench during the first half of a college basketball game against Longwood in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Longwood forward Zac Watson (4) drives to the basket between Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi, left, and forward John Fulkerson, right, during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Tennessee forward John Fulkerson dunks the ball during the first half of a college basketball game against Longwood in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) reacts to fans as he walks off the court at the end of a college basketball game against Longwood in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Tennessee won 88-56. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Tennessee guard Victor Bailey Jr. (12) loses the ball as he collides with Longwood guard DeShaun Wade, right, during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Longwood forward Leslie Nkereuwem dunks the ball during the second half of a college basketball game against Tennessee in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy