Atlanta contractor pleads guilty to paying bribes in City Hall scandal
'Tennessee three' to visit Biden at White House next week

By CHRIS MEGERIAN, Associated Press
24 minutes ago
Three Tennessee lawmakers who faced expulsion votes after participating in gun protests will visit the White House on Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three Tennessee lawmakers who faced expulsion votes after participating in protests over last month's school shooting in Nashville will visit the White House to meet with President Joe Biden on Monday.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced the visit on Wednesday. She said Biden was “proud” and “appreciative” to see the three state representatives calling for stronger gun restrictions, particularly a ban on so-called assault weapons.

The president spoke with the lawmakers to thank them “for speaking out and for standing their ground, and being very clear about what's needed to protect their communities,” Jean-Pierre said.

The expulsion votes added a level of political drama and controversy to the violence at The Covenant School, where three children and three adults were killed.

Two of the lawmakers — Rep. Justin Pearson and Rep. Justin Jones, both Black — were expelled by the Republican-controlled legislature. The third, Rep. Gloria Johnson, who is white, was not.

Pearson and Jones have since been reinstated by local officials, returning them to their positions on an interim basis.

The state has set Aug. 3 as the special election date for the seats filled by Jones and Pearson, preceded by a June 15 primary election. Both lawmakers have said they intend to run.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Nashville earlier this month to support the "Tennessee Three" and their calls for greater gun control.

“Let’s not fall for the false choice — either you’re in favor of the Second Amendment or you want reasonable gun safety laws,” Harris said. “We can and should do both.”

Associated Press writer Jonathan Mattise in Nashville, Tennessee, contributed to this report.

Featured

After Fox settlement, Georgia suits among those left involving election lies
2h ago
5 things to know about the Atlanta Film Festival
4h ago
Zip-tie guy and his Georgia mom guilty on felony charges in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
22h ago
