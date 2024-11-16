Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava cleared to play vs Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava has been cleared to play Saturday night when the sixth-ranked Volunteers face No. 11 Georgia in a game with major College Football Playoff ramifications.

Iamaleava was injured in a victory over Mississippi State and reportedly began the week in concussion protocol.

After being listed as questionable on the first two injury reports filed with the Southeastern Conference, Iamaleava was not on the report Friday.