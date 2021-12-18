Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Tennessee-Memphis canceled due to COVID issues with Tigers

The Tennessee basketball team scrimmages after an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
caption arrowCaption
The Tennessee basketball team scrimmages after an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Credit: Mark Zaleski

Credit: Mark Zaleski

National & World News
56 minutes ago
The men’s basketball game between No. 18 Tennessee and Memphis was canceled about an hour before tipoff due to COVID-19 issues within the Tigers’ program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The men's basketball game between No. 18 Tennessee and Memphis was canceled about an hour before tipoff Saturday due to COVID-19 issues within the Tigers' program.

The Volunteers had warmed up and were ready to play when the game was called off at 9:54 a.m. with several hundred fans already in attendance. Tipoff had been scheduled for 11 a.m.

Memphis players did not enter the arena. It was not clear exactly how many players were in the COVID-19 protocols.

The game was to be played in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, a midway point between the two programs' campuses.

Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes decided to hold an intrasquad scrimmage for Vols fans in attendance. The pep band entered the floor and played “Rocky Top.”

Once the game was canceled, security didn't let anyone else in the arena, upsetting some Vols fans who wanted to watch the scrimmage.

The program tweeted an apology, saying: “When this tweet was sent, we were of the belief fans could still access the arena. That was not the case + we apologize for the confusion. Like you, we’re disappointed in today’s outcome. Y’all showed up in force. We hate to have lost an opportunity to play in front of #VolNation.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

caption arrowCaption
Tennessee basketball players shoot around after an NCAA college basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Credit: Mark Zaleski

Tennessee basketball players shoot around after an NCAA college basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
caption arrowCaption
Tennessee basketball players shoot around after an NCAA college basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Credit: Mark Zaleski

Credit: Mark Zaleski

caption arrowCaption
Memphis fans react after an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Credit: Mark Zaleski

Memphis fans react after an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
caption arrowCaption
Memphis fans react after an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Credit: Mark Zaleski

Credit: Mark Zaleski

caption arrowCaption
Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) sits on the bench after an NCAA basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Credit: Mark Zaleski

Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) sits on the bench after an NCAA basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
caption arrowCaption
Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) sits on the bench after an NCAA basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Credit: Mark Zaleski

Credit: Mark Zaleski

caption arrowCaption
Tennessee basketball players walk off the court after an NCAA college basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Credit: Mark Zaleski

Tennessee basketball players walk off the court after an NCAA college basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
caption arrowCaption
Tennessee basketball players walk off the court after an NCAA college basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Credit: Mark Zaleski

Credit: Mark Zaleski

caption arrowCaption
Tennessee basketball players and coaches stand around near the court after an NCAA basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Credit: Mark Zaleski

Tennessee basketball players and coaches stand around near the court after an NCAA basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
caption arrowCaption
Tennessee basketball players and coaches stand around near the court after an NCAA basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Credit: Mark Zaleski

Credit: Mark Zaleski

caption arrowCaption
A Tennessee band member looks back at the court as he leaves after an NCAA basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Credit: Mark Zaleski

A Tennessee band member looks back at the court as he leaves after an NCAA basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
caption arrowCaption
A Tennessee band member looks back at the court as he leaves after an NCAA basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Credit: Mark Zaleski

Credit: Mark Zaleski

caption arrowCaption
Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) shoots free throws on the court after an NCAA basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Credit: Mark Zaleski

Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) shoots free throws on the court after an NCAA basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
caption arrowCaption
Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) shoots free throws on the court after an NCAA basketball game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Credit: Mark Zaleski

Credit: Mark Zaleski

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Netherlands 'going into lockdown again' to curb omicron
8m ago
SpaceX launches 52 Starlink satellites from California base
13m ago
Hollywood bard, muse and reveler Eve Babitz dies at 78
16m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top