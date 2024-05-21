Tennessee latest state to mandate automatic defibrillators at high schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell joined Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday to celebrate Tennessee's new law requiring all high schools to keep an automated external defibrillator available during classes, athletic practices and games.

Lee signed the legislation earlier this year, but held a formal ceremony Tuesday marking the “Smart Heart Act” at Nashville's Pearl-Cohn High School. Goodell is in Nashville for the NFL's spring meetings.

According to the statute, any public school with grades nine through 12 must set, review and rehearse an emergency plan to be ready when students have a cardiac arrest or other life-threatening injury. The law also requires school personnel both on and off the field to have training in both CPR and in using AEDs.