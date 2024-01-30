Tennessee chancellor says NCAA allegations of NIL rules violations are untrue and flawed

Chancellor Donde Plowman told the NCAA president that allegations Tennessee violated rules overseeing name, image and likeness are “factually untrue and procedurally flawed," in a letter released Tuesday by the university.

Plowman wrote Monday in a letter to Charlie Baker shortly after Tennessee officials met with NCAA representatives to discuss the allegations that it was “intellectually dishonest” considering that leaders of collegiate sports owe it to students and their families to act in their best interest with clear rules.

“Instead, 2 1/2 years of vague and contradictory NCAA memos, emails and ‘guidance’ about name, image and likeness (NIL) has created extraordinary chaos that student-athletes and institutions are struggling to navigate,” Plowman wrote in the letter first obtained by the Knox News. “In short, the NCAA is failing.”