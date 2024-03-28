BreakingNews
Drones helped bring drugs, weapons into Georgia prisons, investigation finds
Tennessee governor signs bill to undo Memphis traffic stop reforms after Tyre Nichols death

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed off on the repeal of Memphis police traffic stop reforms set in place after the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by officers just over a year ago
Rodney and RowVaughn Wells, the parents of Tyre Nichols, attend a House session of the state legislature Monday, March 4, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. Nichols was beaten by five Memphis police officers during a traffic stop and died of his injuries in January 2023. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

By JONATHAN MATTISE – Associated Press
18 minutes ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday signed off on the repeal of Memphis police traffic stop reforms set in place after the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by officers just over a year ago.

By enacting the legislation, the Republican governor sided with GOP lawmakers who forged ahead despite pleas from Nichols’ parents to give them a chance to find compromise.

Starting immediately, the law renders some of Memphis’ ordinances null and void, including one that outlawed so-called pretextual traffic stops, such as for a broken taillight and other minor violations.

Nichols' death last January sparked outrage and calls for reforms nationally and locally. Videos showed an almost 3-minute barrage of fists, feet and baton strikes to Nichols' face, head, front and back, as the 29-year-old Black man yelled for his mother about a block from home.

Nichols’ parents, mother RowVaughn Wells and stepfather Rodney Wells, were among the advocates who drummed up support for the Memphis city council last year to pass ordinance changes.

FILE - Candles spell out the name of Tyre Nichols during a candlelight vigil for Nichols on the anniversary of his death, Jan. 7, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. A judge on Friday, March 8, 2024, indefinitely postponed the state court trial of four former Memphis officers charged with second-degree murder in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols until after the conclusion of a federal court trial on civil rights violations. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht, file)

