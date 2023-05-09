Tempur Sealy to buy Mattress Firm in $4 billion deal

After the transaction is complete, Mattress Firm shareholders will own about 16.6% of the combined company and Tempur Sealy shareholders will own the rest.

While Mattress Firm and Tempur Sealy have a long history as retail partners, the two have had a rocky relationship in recent years. The companies temporarily ended their partnership in January 2017 — in a move that notably removed popular Tempur-Pedic beds from Mattress Firm stores.

The following year, in August 2018, Tempur-Pedic sued Mattress Firm for allegedly "selling confusingly similar products under the ‘Therapedic’ name, and copying the look and feel of the entire Tempur-Pedic brand and consumer experience." Tempur-Pedic also accused Mattress Firm of continuing to sell Tempur-Pedic mattresses beyond the 2017 end of their partnership.

In October 2018, Mattress Firm filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and closed hundreds of stores. At the time, the Houston-based company pointed to years of overexpansion that resulted in "cannibalization" of sales. Mattress Firm's then-CEO Steve Stagner later resigned in April 2019.

Months after Stagner's resignation, Tempur Sealy and Mattress Firm reconciled with a new, long-term supply agreement.

The companies expect to complete the transaction in the second half of 2024. After the acquistion is complete, Mattress Firm is set to operate as a separate business unit within Tempur Sealy.

In addition to announcing Tempur Sealy's plans to acquire Mattress Firm on Tuesday, the Kentucky-based mattress maker reported a first-quarter profit of $85.3 million on revenue of $1.21 billion.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had a profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 53 cents per share.

A year earlier, Tempur Sealy earned $130.7 million, or 69 cents per share, on revenue of $1.24 billion.