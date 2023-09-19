Temple University says acting president JoAnne A. Epps has died after collapsing on stage

Temple University says acting president JoAnne A
National & World News
49 minutes ago
X

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple University acting president JoAnne A. Epps has died after collapsing at a memorial service at the university Tuesday afternoon, the university said.

Epps was transported to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, the university said.

“There are no words that can describe the gravity and sadness of this loss,” board chairman Mitchell Morgan said in a statement. “President Epps was a devoted servant and friend who represented the best parts of Temple. She spent nearly 40 years of her life serving this university, and it goes without saying her loss will reverberate through the community for years to come.”

Epps, the university’s former law school dean and provost, was named to the post in April following the resignation of Jason Wingard, Temple’s first Black president. Wingard resigned in March after leading the 33,600-student university since July 2021.

Editors' Picks

Federal officials say Georgia owes HBCU after years of unequitable funding57m ago

Credit: Georgia Institute of Technology

Hyundai to partner with Georgia Tech to research hydrogen, EV tech
57m ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Georgia Trump electors at the heart of alleged ‘conspiracy’
3h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Nigerian princess brings international perspective on DEI to Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Nigerian princess brings international perspective on DEI to Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: Family photo

Metro prosecutor gets to work pushing for justice after brother’s slaying
2h ago
The Latest
United Auto Workers threaten to expand targeted strike if there is no substantive...
11m ago
West Point sued over using race as an admissions factor in the wake of landmark Supreme...
12m ago
Tampa Bay Rays finalizing new ballpark in St. Petersburg as part of a larger urban...
14m ago
Featured

VIDEO: What happens during a government shutdown?
Georgia Republicans in Congress divided on consequences, benefits of federal shutdown
Speaker McCarthy is running out of options to stop a shutdown as conservatives balk at a...
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top